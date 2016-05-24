VnExpress International
Tag Obama in Saigon
Live: Obama talks to start-ups in Ho Chi Minh City

U.S. President Barack Obama is talking to the start-up community in Ho Chi Minh City. 

Thousands of Saigoneers welcome Obama to Ho Chi Minh City

Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama has landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport today at 3:55 ...

18 streets restricted in HCMC over 2 days for Obama

The route from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Nguyen Van Troi and Nam Ky Khoi Nghia streets will be closed off from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. ...
May 24, 2016 | 10:22 am GMT+7
 
