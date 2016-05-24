The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Solar power construction takes off in Vietnam after nuclear plans scrapped
The government is trying to nurture solar energy as the country's main source of electrical output.
After long delay, Vietnam may finally back out on nuclear power project
Legislators will review the government's proposed cancelation soon.
Vietnam not in danger from China's nuclear power plants: expert
Three new power plants near the Chinese border are making Vietnam jumpy.
October 14, 2016 | 08:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnam urges China to share information on its nuclear power plants
Energy experts have warned over 'possible disasters'.
October 14, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam wary as China commissions nuclear power plants near border
Energy experts urge Vietnam to keep an eye on what's going on the other side.
October 10, 2016 | 12:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s Russian-funded nuclear power plant faces six-year delay
Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant, the Ninh Thuan 1, is likely to begin commercial operations in 2027 or 2028, about six years late compared to the previous plan, according to a ...
June 02, 2016 | 08:08 am GMT+7
Lightbridge to provide training for Vietnam’s civil nuclear authorities
Lightbridge, American listed nuclear energy company, signed a nuclear safety training agreement with and the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety (VARANS) on Monday, ...
May 24, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
