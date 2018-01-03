VnExpress International
northern mountains
A touch of heaven: chasing clouds on Vietnam’s roof

Hop on a motorbike and take a trip into the surreal world of Vietnam's northern mountains.

This valley in northern Vietnam will take your breath away

Bac Son is laid out like a mosaic hidden under the clouds, if you have a head for heights.
 
