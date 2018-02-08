The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Boeing works with Vietnam to improve aviation safety for non-stop flights to US
Vietnam's current safety rating falls short of the requirements needed to launch direct routes to the U.S.
Vietnam Airlines to open direct flights to US in 2018
Prolonged layovers between Vietnam and the United States might soon be a thing of the past.