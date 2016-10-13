VnExpress International
non-performing loan
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's banking cleanup efforts recoup 18 percent of toxic debts

The country may need $25 billion to clear toxic debts off bank books.

Vietnam takes stronger stance against banking reform evaders

Banking bigwigs are going to have to show how they got so rich in the first place.

ADB willing to lend Vietnam a hand to clear toxic debts in banking system: PM

The regional development bank is considering a buy-out of a troubled bank in Vietnam.
December 09, 2016 | 07:02 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's banking system needs $25 bln to clear off toxic debts

The country needs $25 billion to address bad debt, equivalent to 13 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2015, financial experts say.
October 13, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
 
