Tag
Noi Bai
Vietnam Airlines urges police investigation after customer information leaked to taxi companies
Upon landing, passengers have been receiving calls and text messages from taxi companies they've never used before.
Vietnam Airlines tells passengers to check-in early at Hanoi airport
To avoid further delays, make sure you're on time if you have plans to fly this summer!
Fire engulfs warehouse near Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi
A witness heard a blast before flames broke out.
June 22, 2017 | 11:04 am GMT+7
Airlines face turbulent airport charge hikes in Vietnam
However, aviation authorities maintain that the hike will not affect ticket prices.
March 15, 2017 | 08:14 pm GMT+7
Customs officers seize 200kg of illegal chewing herbs at Hanoi airport
The taste for amphetamine-type stimulants is expanding and diversifying in Vietnam.
March 02, 2017 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
2 Japanese charged in Vietnam for gold smuggling
They had hoped to make a killing by bringing seven gold statuettes worth $260,000 out of Vietnam.
February 08, 2017 | 07:28 pm GMT+7
Chinese passenger caught stealing on Vietnam flight
He took two cameras and some cash, authorities said.
November 18, 2016 | 09:41 am GMT+7
Saigon airport adopts new navigation method to address air traffic congestion
The new system will help ease overcrowding and reduce pollution at Tan Son Nhat.
November 10, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
Protesters block traffic in Hanoi after requests for street overpass remain unanswered
Without an overpass, people have to take a detour to an intersection located a kilometer away.
November 08, 2016 | 07:40 pm GMT+7
Passengers banned from flying after assaulting Vietnam Airlines employee
The Prime Minister has demanded a full investigation into the incident.
October 20, 2016 | 08:40 pm GMT+7
Facelift lifts Vietnam's Noi Bai to 19th among top airports in Asia
The airport was dubbed the fifth worst in Asia back in 2014.
October 17, 2016 | 04:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Air Force cedes land to choked airports
The government approves plans to remove three air force units from major airports ceding runway space to commercial carriers.
September 25, 2016 | 12:24 pm GMT+7
Golf buggies power up at Hanoi airport
The electric carts will be ferrying people with mobility issues around at the international terminal.
September 13, 2016 | 05:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to auction Cambodia plane abandonded at Hanoi Airport
The airplane has been staying at Noi Bai International Airport since May 2007.
September 10, 2016 | 11:28 am GMT+7
Laser beams continue to threaten Vietnam’s aviation safety
After Hanoi, incidents of ground-based lasers targeting aircraft have plagued Saigon's airport.
August 24, 2016 | 11:55 am GMT+7
