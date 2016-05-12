The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese stand together in face of cyber-attack
A show of national unity shone through after Chinese cyber-terrorists targeted major airports.
Cyber-terrorists attack flight info screens at Vietnam's 2 major airports
The website of Vietnam Airlines too was hacked with client information leaked.
Vietnam considers jail time for culprits behind airplane 'lasering'
Aviation authority wants to throw the book at people who jeopardize flights just for fun.
July 05, 2016 | 05:59 pm GMT+7
PM orders investigation into "lasering" of airplanes at Hanoi airport
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered an urgent investigation into so-called lasering of airplanes at Noi Bai International Airport that has been going on since ...
June 26, 2016 | 11:27 am GMT+7
Youngsters suspected of "lasering" airplanes at Vietnam airport
Security experts and airport authorities agree that the culprits behind several cases of laser beams being projected onto airplanes are probably down to local youngsters, rather ...
June 23, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
Laser beams threaten planes at Vietnam's international airport
The National Committee of Civil Aviation Security has found four cases in which airplanes at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi were threatened by laser beams this June.
June 23, 2016 | 09:45 am GMT+7
Passenger fined $180 for 'joking' about bombing Bangkok
When asked by a custons officer why he was traveling to Bangkok, one young Vietnamese passenger thought it would be a funny idea to reply: “To bomb it” at Noi Bai International ...
May 12, 2016 | 11:38 am GMT+7
