VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Noi Bai airport
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Transport inspector suspended for attacking Vietnam Airlines employee

The suspension comes on the heels of a directive by the Prime Minister which calls for an investigation into the case.

Passengers assault employee at Hanoi airport after missing flight

A female employee at Noi Bai was attacked by two passengers who missed their flight.

Air passenger traffic in Vietnam soars amid crowded airports

Airport expansion plans for two major airports are still pending approval.
August 30, 2016 | 06:37 am GMT+7

Vietnam Airlines tightens security following Belgium bombings

Vietnam Airlines has ramped up security to its highest level on flights to European countries following Tuesday’s airport and subway bombings in Brussels.
March 23, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
 
go to top