nine dash line
Vietnamese community in Philippines welcomes the Hague tribunal's ruling
This shows that "the rule of law always prevails over aggression, justice always prevails over coercion and intimidation,” they said in a statement ...
Hague tribunal overwhelmingly rejects Beijing's South China Sea claims
"None of the Spratly Islands grant China an exclusive economic zone," said Hague tribunal.
Embassy urges Filipinos to be vigilant in China
The Philippine embassy in China has warned its citizens to beware of personal "threats" and avoid political debates ahead of 'South China Sea' ruling.
July 12, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnam waits with bated breath for The Hague to rule on Philippine lawsuit
A U.S.-led alliance against China in Southeast Asia? Not so fast.
July 11, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7
Philippines willing to share 'South China Sea': govt
The Philippines is willing to share natural resources with Beijing even if it wins a legal challenge next week.
July 08, 2016 | 04:18 pm GMT+7
Beijing will not 'step back' in 'South China Sea'
Beijing will not take a "single step back" in the contested sea head of a tribunal ruling in the dispute.
July 08, 2016 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
U.S. urges respect for 'South China Sea' ruling
The United States urged respect for the decision on the East Sea, internationally known as South China Sea, to be announced next week.
July 08, 2016 | 09:20 am GMT+7
G7 to demand China respect international ruling over "South China Sea"
Group of Seven (G7) nations is going to issue a joint statement that will demand that China respect the upcoming international ruling regarding Beijing’s territorial claims in the ...
July 04, 2016 | 11:39 am GMT+7
