VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

I leave my success at the door: Vietnam's only female billionaire

The CEO of VietJet Air discusses the ups and downs of running a private airline.

How did Vietnam’s four richest people earn their billions?

Want to make money? Property, aviation, steel and cars look like the way forward.

Vietnam's billionaire count doubles to 4 on Forbes' rich list

Chairmen of steel and automotive corporations are the latest Vietnamese to crack into Forbes' list of world's billionaires.
March 07, 2018 | 08:44 am GMT+7

Coffee, tea or bikini? VietJet stands by racy calendar in face of criticism

The annual 'bikini' calendar has gone viral online.
December 29, 2017 | 08:59 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s richest woman wants a Walmart connection on her airline

The 'bikini airline' owner has her sights set on offering more than just swimwear.
November 09, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7

VietJet and Boeing sign $11.3 billion airplane sales deal

VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Co. and Boeing on Monday agreed on a deal for 100 aircraft worth $11.3 billion, the largest ever single commercial airplane purchase in Vietnam's ...
May 23, 2016 | 11:14 am GMT+7
 
go to top