The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
I leave my success at the door: Vietnam's only female billionaire
The CEO of VietJet Air discusses the ups and downs of running a private airline.
How did Vietnam’s four richest people earn their billions?
Want to make money? Property, aviation, steel and cars look like the way forward.
Vietnam's billionaire count doubles to 4 on Forbes' rich list
Chairmen of steel and automotive corporations are the latest Vietnamese to crack into Forbes' list of world's billionaires.
March 07, 2018 | 08:44 am GMT+7
Coffee, tea or bikini? VietJet stands by racy calendar in face of criticism
The annual 'bikini' calendar has gone viral online.
December 29, 2017 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s richest woman wants a Walmart connection on her airline
The 'bikini airline' owner has her sights set on offering more than just swimwear.
November 09, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
VietJet and Boeing sign $11.3 billion airplane sales deal
VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Co. and Boeing on Monday agreed on a deal for 100 aircraft worth $11.3 billion, the largest ever single commercial airplane purchase in Vietnam's ...
May 23, 2016 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter