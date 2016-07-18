VnExpress International
Vietnam to fully divest from Maritime Bank

The sale of a block of more than 2.4 million shares has been scheduled for October.

Vietnam's election official 'suprised' at lawmaker's illegal dual citizenship

The National Assembly's election council was caught off guard by the fact a legislator has dual citizenship.
 
