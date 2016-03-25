VnExpress International
Vietnamese doctor receives reprieve after 'insulting' health minister

His Facebook post called on the minister to resign for being incapable but slander charges have been overturned.

Vietnamese doctor fined for asking health minister to resign on Facebook

He has been punished for 'damaging the reputation' of the maligned minister.  

Teenager who lost leg due to alleged doctor negligence files compensation claim

The family of a young girl in the central highland province of DakLak who had to have her leg amputated after being treated in a local hospital has demanded compensation.
