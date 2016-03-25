The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Nguyen Thi Kim Tien
Vietnamese doctor receives reprieve after 'insulting' health minister
His Facebook post called on the minister to resign for being incapable but slander charges have been overturned.
Vietnamese doctor fined for asking health minister to resign on Facebook
He has been punished for 'damaging the reputation' of the maligned minister.
Teenager who lost leg due to alleged doctor negligence files compensation claim
The family of a young girl in the central highland province of DakLak who had to have her leg amputated after being treated in a local hospital has demanded compensation.
March 26, 2016
