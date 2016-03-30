The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese province dismisses rumors of top legislator's misuse of state cars
Officials say the pseudo-scandal was intended to slander state officials.
Vietnam re-elects first chairwoman of parliament
She is credited with handling important social issues.
Obama visits Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House
Barack Obama is the first U.S president to visit Uncle Ho's Stilt House.
May 23, 2016 | 12:54 pm GMT+7
Obama to visit Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House today
Barack Obama is scheduled to be the first U.S president to visit Uncle Ho's Stilt House today.
May 23, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
Vietnamese female politicians’ battle to the top: what makes it extra hard?
“Congratulations sister! You’re our hope and pride!” read Nguyen Thi Tu’s comment on Facebook addressed to the first woman elected to chair the National Assembly (NA), Nguyen Thi ...
April 06, 2016 | 11:10 am GMT+7
World leaders congratulate newly elected President, NA Chairwoman
World leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have sent messages to congratulate President Tran Dai Quang and Vietnam's first-ever ...
April 04, 2016 | 08:44 am GMT+7
National Assembly Chairwoman sworn in
March 31 will go down in Vietnamese political history as the first time a woman was sworn in as chair of the National Assembly, a role considered to be the country’s fourth most ...
March 31, 2016 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam elects first female legislature leader
Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan made history on March 31 by becoming the first woman appointed to lead Vietnam's National Assembly after winning a majority vote in parliament.
March 31, 2016 | 09:36 am GMT+7
Vietnam to make history with first female National Assembly leader
The current legislature will soon be voting to fill key leadership positions, and 62-year-old Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is strongly favored to become the first female chairperson of ...
March 30, 2016 | 11:17 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter