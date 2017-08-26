VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Nguyen Thi Anh Vien
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

SEA Games: Vietnam's 'Little Mermaid' splashes to seven golds

The shy 20-year-old won the women's 200m individual medley by nearly five seconds, and then added the 50m backstroke.
 
go to top