Tag Nguyen Tan Dung
Former oil honcho implicates ex-PM in massive Vietnam graft case

Dinh La Thang was chairman of PetroVietnam before his career took off as transport minister under PM Nguyen Tan Dung.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc appointed prime minister

Vietnam’s National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as ...

Nguyen Tan Dung steps down as Vietnam PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has stepped down after the National Assembly passed a resolution allowing him to officially end his near 10-year-long tenure.
April 06, 2016 | 03:10 pm GMT+7

Prime Minister Dung: a decade in power

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung is scheduled to step down on Wednesday after 10 years in power. Let’s take a quick look at how the country's socio-economic development has ...
April 05, 2016 | 02:40 pm GMT+7

Prime Minister Dung made a farewell speech in his last government meeting

On March 26, Nguyen Tan Dung chaired the regular Government meeting which is his last official session in the working term as Prime Minister with farewells to perennial staffs and ...
March 26, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

Vietnam falls short of socio-economic development targets for 2011-2015

Vietnam’s economic growth, budget deficit, productivity, employment and innovation failed to reach the targets set for the 2011-2015 tenure, according to Deputy Prime Minister ...
March 23, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7

