The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Nguyen Tan Dung
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Former oil honcho implicates ex-PM in massive Vietnam graft case
Dinh La Thang was chairman of PetroVietnam before his career took off as transport minister under PM Nguyen Tan Dung.
Nguyen Xuan Phuc appointed prime minister
Vietnam’s National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as ...
Nguyen Tan Dung steps down as Vietnam PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has stepped down after the National Assembly passed a resolution allowing him to officially end his near 10-year-long tenure.
April 06, 2016 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
PM Nguyen Tan Dung to step down today
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung will step down today after the National Assembly passed a resolution allowing him to officially end his near 10-year-long tenure.
April 06, 2016 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Prime Minister Dung: a decade in power
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung is scheduled to step down on Wednesday after 10 years in power. Let’s take a quick look at how the country's socio-economic development has ...
April 05, 2016 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
Prime Minister Dung made a farewell speech in his last government meeting
On March 26, Nguyen Tan Dung chaired the regular Government meeting which is his last official session in the working term as Prime Minister with farewells to perennial staffs and ...
March 26, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam falls short of socio-economic development targets for 2011-2015
Vietnam’s economic growth, budget deficit, productivity, employment and innovation failed to reach the targets set for the 2011-2015 tenure, according to Deputy Prime Minister ...
March 23, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to step down on April 6
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung is scheduled to step down from his position on April 6 to pave the way for his successor who will be appointed the following day.
March 21, 2016 | 07:38 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter