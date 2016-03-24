VnExpress International
Vietnam to make history with first female National Assembly leader

The current legislature will soon be voting to fill key leadership positions, and 62-year-old Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is strongly favored to become the ...

"Confidential information": The key question for Vietnam's access to information law

Draft legislation that would give the public the right to access information was debated by the National Assembly ...
 
