VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Subcriber Now Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Nguyen Quang Thach
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese man's rural library revolution gains US kudos

One man's initiative to bring books to Vietnam's poor areas has earned him an award from the U.S. Library of Congress. 

UNESCO honors Vietnamese man for his rural library revolution

Nguyen Quang Thach is recognized for bringing books to rural areas in Vietnam over the past 19 years.
 
go to top