Vietnamese man's rural library revolution gains US kudos
One man's initiative to bring books to Vietnam's poor areas has earned him an award from the U.S. Library of Congress.
UNESCO honors Vietnamese man for his rural library revolution
Nguyen Quang Thach is recognized for bringing books to rural areas in Vietnam over the past 19 years.
