Tag
Nguyen Phu Trong
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Party chief greets Year of the Dog with locals around Hanoi's iconic lake
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong visted Sword Lake on the eve of the Lunar New Year, giving lucky money to ...
Vietnam to crack down on day-to-day corruption in 2018: Party chief
Tackling corruption at a local level and filtering out corrupt officials are on the campaign's main agenda.
Vietnam’s Communist Party wants ‘absolute, direct’ control over police
Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong praised the force for solving major corruption cases and bringing powerful people to justice.
January 16, 2018 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's corruption crackdown at all-time high: Party chief
Corruption cases, even those relating to high-profile officials, are being stamped out.
December 28, 2017 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Communist Party chief laments political apathy among 'a segment' of young Vietnamese
'They have been manipulated by hostile forces to do things that run counter to the Party and the country’s direction.'
December 11, 2017 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnam presses ahead with trial of fugitive oil executive
That will be the latest high-profile trial, scheduled for February 2018 at the latest, to take place as Vietnam's corruption crackdown widens.
November 25, 2017 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
Trump meets with Vietnamese Party chief and PM, wrapping up state visit
The U.S. president made it a hattrick of leaders after his meetings with President Tran Dai Quang as he bid farewell on Sunday morning.
November 12, 2017 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
12th Party Congress Resolution: prevent degradation of political ideology
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong led a national conference today to discuss the 12th National Party Congress Resolution and stressed its importance to preventing the ...
April 19, 2016 | 06:48 pm GMT+7
Party General Secretary asks to accelerate investigation on key corruption cases
The Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong called on relevant authorities to speed up the investigation process to prosecute serious corruption cases at a meeting on April 18.
April 19, 2016 | 08:03 am GMT+7
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to step down on April 6
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung is scheduled to step down from his position on April 6 to pave the way for his successor who will be appointed the following day.
March 21, 2016 | 07:38 pm GMT+7
