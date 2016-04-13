VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Nguyen Ngoc Dong
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Nearly 8,000 flights delayed in first quarter

Airlines conducted 51,656 flights in Vietnam during the first three months in 2016, of which 7,735 were delayed and 295 were cancelled, but the ...

Ministry of Transport makes $93 million from divestments

Nine state owned enterprises (SOEs) under the Ministry of Transport (MoT)’s management sold stakes worth VND2.7 ...
 
go to top