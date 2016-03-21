VnExpress International
Nguyen Huu Vinh
Blogger sentenced to five years in prison for 'smearing' state

The People's Court of Hanoi sentenced blogger Nguyen Huu Vinh (nickname Anhbasam) to five years imprisonment on March 23 for "smearing and distorting ...

Blogger Ba Sam to face trial on charges of “tarnishing the State”

Blogger Nguyen Huu Vinh and his assistant Nguyen Minh Thuy will go on trial this Wednesday on charges of “abusing ...
 
