The greatest mausoleum of Vietnam's final feudal dynasty

The king had a hundred wives but no heir. His legacy is shaped in a breathtaking mausoleum on the outskirts of Hue, Vietnam's former imperial capital.

East meets West at Vietnamese Emperor's tomb

On the outskirts of the imperial city of Hue lies a tomb unlike any other from the Nguyen Dynasty. 

The forgotten nephew of Vietnamese king lives in poverty

In contrast with the luxury life that most people assume royal families have, Nguyen Phuoc Bao Tai, nephew of King Thanh Thai from the Nguyen Dynasty- the last feudal dynasty of ...
March 28, 2016 | 07:54 am GMT+7
 
