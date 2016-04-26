The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's forex market to see stability through year-end: report
Strong investment and remittance inflows have put the country in a good position this year.
Vietnam's banking system needs $25 bln to clear off toxic debts
The country needs $25 billion to address bad debt, equivalent to 13 percent of the country’s gross domestic ...
Vietnam to monitor financial system more closely: Deputy PM
The government’s National Financial Supervisory Commission (NFSC), which oversees financial and monetary policies, will develop a realiable database on the financial market and ...
April 26, 2016 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
