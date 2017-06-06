The most read Vietnamese newspaper
UK's Guardian daily goes tabloid to cut costs
'Our move to tabloid format is a big step towards making The Guardian financial sustainable.'
Facebook joins effort to boost newspaper subscriptions
Facebook aimed at fostering 'a healthy news ecosystem' and curbing the spread of fake news.
Control of information shifts up a gear in run-up to Cambodia election
For Hun Sen, critical media are 'like children challenging their father.'
September 08, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
Cambodian paper to close after opposition leader arrested for treason
The Cambodia Daily said Monday's edition would be its last after it was slapped with a multi-million dollar tax bill that its publishers said was politically motivated.
September 03, 2017 | 06:27 pm GMT+7
Slowly but steadily: The demise of print media in Vietnam
The reason becomes obvious when you look at how much the few remaining newspaper vendors are struggling.
August 14, 2017 | 09:24 pm GMT+7
New York Times and Washington Post loom large in the age of Trump
Through a drumbeat of almost daily scoops and leaks, The Washington Post and The New York Times have emerged as the titans of news in the age of President Donald Trump.
June 06, 2017 | 03:18 pm GMT+7