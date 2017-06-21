VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Yoga connecting world, says Modi as millions celebrate

By AFP   June 21, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Yoga events are being held across more than 100 countries this week to mark the third International Yoga Day.

Yoga has connected the world with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday, as he rolled out his mat along with millions of others across the globe to celebrate the traditional practice.

In the western city of Ahmedabad around 125,000 enthusiasts gathered at an open-air ground to try to set a new record Guinness World record.

The session was led by celebrity yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who twisted into poses on stage next to the president of the ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah.

Yoga events are being held across more than 100 countries this week to mark the third International Yoga Day.

Modi held his masterclass in Lucknow, the capital of northern Uttar Pradesh state, where the BJP stormed to power in March.

"Many countries which do not know our language, tradition, or culture, are now connecting to India through yoga," Modi said in his address to a nearly 50,000-strong crowd.

"Yoga connects body, mind and soul. It is playing a big role in bringing the world together too," he said after performing various poses despite an early morning drizzle.

From China's Great Wall to the London Eye, yoga enthusiasts performed 'asanas', or poses, at major landmarks, hailing the ancient practice as a holistic way of life.

The United Nations headquarters lit up with images of poses, and across India, schoolchildren, soldiers, politicians and bureaucrats bent and twisted their bodies on colourful mats at mass outdoor sessions.

Television footage showed Indian soldiers performing yoga in their military overalls in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, situated at a height of 18,000 feet (5,500 metres).

Related News:
Tags: health lifestyle yoga
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top