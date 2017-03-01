VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Women suspects arrive at court for Kim murder charge

By AFP   March 1, 2017 | 09:52 am GMT+7
Women suspects arrive at court for Kim murder charge
Two women accused of assassinating: Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25 (left), and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam. Photo by Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

They could face the death penalty if convicted.

Two women accused of assassinating Kim Jong-Nam with a lethal nerve agent were Wednesday brought to a Malaysian court under intense security to be charged with murder.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam, made their first public appearance since their arrest in the days after the sensational February 13 killing of the North Korean leader's half brother.

If convicted of the murder at Kuala Lumpur's international airport they face death by hanging.

The pair arrived at the isolated courthouse outside the capital in a police van, part of a convoy of 20 vehicles escorted by police outriders.

The van and the entrance to the building were secured by more than 100 heavily armed police wearing balaclavas and wielding automatic weapons.

The women entered the building wearing t-shirts, surrounded by a scrum of reporters and police.

Police accuse the suspects of having wiped the VX nerve agent, developed for chemical warfare, into Kim's face.

They claim they thought they were taking part in a prank video, and Siti reportedly told an Indonesian diplomat she was paid just 400 ringgit ($90) for her role, adding she believed she was handling a liquid like "baby oil".

Before the women arrived, Siti's lawyer Gooi Soon Seng told reporters that charges were due to be read out but no plea would be taken, with the prosecution set to request the case be transferred to a higher court.

"It will take months before the trial proper can start," he added.

The spectacular killing sparked an international probe and lurid stories of Pyongyang's Cold War-style tradecraft.

Seoul says its isolated neighbour was behind the assassination, and claims the North's agents engaged two outsiders to carry out the murder.

North Korea has not acknowledged the identity of the dead man but has insisted Malaysia hand over the corpse, and says it does not accept the findings of an autopsy.

Related news:

Malaysia says VX nerve agent was used in murder of Kim Jong Nam

Malaysia requests Interpol alert on four N.Koreans over airport murder

Vietnam confirms citizenship of suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder

Tags: North Korea murder Malaysia Kim Jong Nam
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top