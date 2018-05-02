VnExpress International
Vatican treasurer's trial on historical sex offences to last 10 weeks, court hears

By Reuters   May 2, 2018 | 08:16 am GMT+7
Vatican Treasurer Cardinal George Pell is surrounded by Australian police as he leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Australia, October 6, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mark Dadswell

The 76-year-old was ordered to face trial on sexual offences involving multiple accusers.

The trial of Vatican treasurer George Pell, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of historical sexual offences, is expected to last 10 weeks, an Australian court heard on Wednesday.

The County Court of Victoria state will hold a second hearing on May 16 to plan the trial, where a judge will consider the prosecution and defense’s request to go ahead with two separate trials that will last about 10 weeks in total.

Pell, 76, was ordered to face trial on historical sexual offences involving multiple accusers following a month-long pre-trial hearing. He reiterated his not guilty plea after a magistrate ordered the trial on Tuesday. No date been set yet.

