VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

US defense contractor accused of spying for China

By AFP   June 23, 2017 | 09:44 am GMT+7

If found guilty he could face up to life in prison.

A U.S. defense contractor and former State Department security officer was arrested by American counterintelligence officials on Thursday and charged with spying for China.

The Justice Department said Kevin Mallory of Leesburg, Virginia had sold classified documents to Chinese intelligence agents on trips to Shanghai in March and April.

He could face up to life in prison if found guilty.

The source and content of the documents in question was not divulged, but was characterized as "defense information" for which he received $25,000.

"Your object is to gain information, and my object is to be paid," he told the Chinese in a May 5 message, according to an indictment.

Mallory, 60, is a fluent Mandarin speaker who had served in the U.S. army, then as a special agent for the security service of the State Department, before becoming a contractor to various government agencies.

Up until 2012 he had a "top secret" clearance level in positions in China, Taiwan, Iraq and Washington.

The Washington Post said Mallory had worked for the CIA.

The indictment says he made contact via social media in February with a Chinese "recruiter" who helped arrange a trip the next month to Shanghai to meet intelligence officials.

They were working under the guise of scientists with the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, according to the indictment.

They trained him in using a special communication device which, when examined by investigators, showed Mallory planning to hand over more documents.

Mallory was charged with delivering defense information to a foreign government and with making false statements to FBI agents.

Related News:
Tags: US China intelligence spy
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top