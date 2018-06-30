VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Trump says will raise election meddling with Putin in Helsinki meeting

By Reuters   June 30, 2018 | 08:49 am GMT+7
Trump says will raise election meddling with Putin in Helsinki meeting
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. Photo by Reuters

During the July 16 summit, 'I'll talk to him about everything,' Trump said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would raise the issue of alleged Russian meddling in U.S. elections during his planned meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki next month.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to New Jersey, Trump also said he would discuss the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine and other international issues with Putin during the July 16 summit.

"I'll talk to him about everything," Trump said.

"We're going to talk about Ukraine, we're going to be talking about Syria. We'll be talking about elections ... we don't want anybody tampering with elections."

Russia has denied U.S. intelligence agencies' assessment that Moscow sought to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election to boost Trump's prospects of becoming president.

After Trump and Putin met briefly in Vietnam in November 2017, Trump was criticized in the United States for saying he believed Putin when he denied Russian meddling.

Trump denies wrongdoing and calls an investigation into possible collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia a "witch hunt."

Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States in response, and its military intervention in the war in Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad are major causes of strain in the two countries' relations.

Asked if the United States would recognize Crimea as part of Russia, Trump said: "We're going to have to see."

He gave a similar answer when he was asked if he would lift the sanctions on Russia. "We'll see what Russia does," Trump said.

Related News:
Tags: Trump US Vladimir Putin Russia Helsinki meeting election meddling
 
Read more
Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 164

Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 164

Venezuela lifts opposition lawmakers' immunity for drone 'attack' trial

Venezuela lifts opposition lawmakers' immunity for drone 'attack' trial

US imposes sanctions on Russia for nerve agent attack in UK

US imposes sanctions on Russia for nerve agent attack in UK

Chinese state media accuse US of 'mobster mentality,' vow to fight tariffs

Chinese state media accuse US of 'mobster mentality,' vow to fight tariffs

Samsung to invest billions in new tech to drive fresh growth

Samsung to invest billions in new tech to drive fresh growth

Landmine risk for thousands displaced by floods in Laos

Landmine risk for thousands displaced by floods in Laos

Germany jails couple for pimping young son online

Germany jails couple for pimping young son online

 
go to top