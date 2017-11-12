VnExpress International
Trump says North Korea's Kim insulted him by calling him 'old'

By Reuters   November 12, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7
U.S. President Donald Trump ponders the answer to a question from a reporter en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, aboard Air Force One November 11. Photo by Reuters

The U.S. president tweeted that he "would NEVER call Kim 'short and fat'."

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had insulted him by calling him “old” and said he would never call Kim “short and fat.”

Trump made the comment after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam.

In a series of tweets he also said Chinese President Xi Jinping was “upping sanctions” on North Korea in response to its nuclear and missile programs and that Xi wants Pyongyang to “denuclearize.”

During Trump’s visit to Beijing last week Xi reiterated that China would strive for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula but offered no hint that China would change tack on North Korea, with which it fought side by side in the 1950-53 Korean war against U.S.-led forces.

One of Trump’s tweets read: “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?’ Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!”

Trump has traded insults and threats with Kim in the past amid escalating tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs as North Korea races toward its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the United States -something Trump has vowed to prevent.

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear bomb test on Sept. 3, prompting another round of U.N. sanctions.

In September Kim described Trump as a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” whom he would tame with fire. His comments came after Trump threatened in his maiden United Nations address to “totally destroy” the country of 26 million people if the United States were threatened.

After North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho addressed the U.N. General Assembly in September Trump tweeted: ”Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

North Korea has conducted dozens of ballistic missile tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions. The North has vowed to never give up its weapons programs, saying they are necessary to counter hostility from the United States and its allies.

The United States has said that all options, including military, are on the table, although its preference is for a diplomatic solution.

