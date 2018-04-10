VnExpress International
Thai police charge Frenchman with rape of British tourist

By Reuters   April 10, 2018 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
A police searches for clues near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. Photo by Reuters/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thailand remains a popular destination for travelers on a budget but a spate of crimes against visitors in recent years has raised questions about tourist safety.

A French citizen has been charged with raping a British backpacker on a popular Thai holiday island, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged attack took place on the island of Koh Tao, a spot that draws divers from all of the world.

The holiday spot made headlines in 2014 when the bodies of British backpackers Hannah Witheridge, 23, and David Miller, 24, were found on one of the island's beaches having been bludgeoned to death.

Two Myanmar migrant workers, Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Tun, were found guilty in 2015 of killing the pair.

Thailand remains a popular destination for travelers on a budget and tourism is a vital part of the economy, but a spate of crimes against visitors in recent years has raised questions about tourist safety in the country.

In the latest case, police said an 18-year-old backpacker, whose name has been withheld, claims she was drugged and raped by a French tourist on April 4 on Koh Tao.

Thai police identified the suspect as 26-year-old French national Yohan Michael Tunka Buaga. He was arrested on Saturday andcharged with rape on Monday and is being held on the nearby island of Koh Samui.

"The suspect has admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim, but he said that it was consensual and not rape," PoliceLieutenant Colonel Piyapong Boonkaew of Koh Tao police told Reuters.

"We are now investigating the case and waiting for forensic examination," Piyapong said.

Reuters was unable to contact both the suspect's and the victim's lawyers.

Tags: Thailand Thailand tourism French rape British tourist foreign tourists in Thailand crime
 
