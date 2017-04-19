VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Suspect in Facebook video murder kills himself in Pennsylvania - police

By Reuters/Robert Frank   April 19, 2017 | 11:31 am GMT+7

Some of the victim's relatives forgave his killer, others were less sympathetic.

A murder suspect who police said posted a video on Facebookof the killing of a Cleveland man fatally shot himself after a "brief pursuit" by Pennsylvania State Police officers on Tuesday, police said.

Steve Stephens was accused of shooting Robert Godwin Sr., 74, on a sidewalk on Sunday before fleeing in a car and uploading a video of the murder to Facebook, becoming the focus of a nationwide manhunt.

Pennsylvania State Police officers found Stephens in Erie County, Pennsylvania, after getting a tip around 11 a.m. local time from a "concerned citizen" who saw Stephens at a McDonald's, Major William Teper Jr. of the Pennsylvania State Police told a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Local media said an employee at the restaurant's drive-through window called police.

Stephens had left the restaurant but stopped briefly when officers located his car nearby. He sped away, and police then hit his car with their vehicle, causing him to lose control and spin out, at which point Stephens shot himself, Teper said.

Stephens, who had no prior criminal record, was not suspected in any other killings, Cleveland officials said. Stephens said in a separate video on Facebook on Sunday that he had already killed a dozen others.

The shooting marked the latest video clip of a violent crime to turn up on Facebook, raising questions about how the world's biggest social media network moderates content.

The company will do all it can to prevent content like Stephens' post, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told Facebook's annual conference for software developers on Tuesday in San Jose, California.

Facebook on Monday said it would review how it monitors violent footage and other objectionable material in response to the killing after Stephens' post was visible on the social media site for about two hours.

Stephens is not believed to have known Godwin, a retired foundry worker who media reports said spent Easter Sunday morning with his son and daughter-in-law before he was killed.

Beech Brook, a behavioral health facility in a Cleveland suburb where Stephens had worked since 2008, said in a statement on Tuesday that Stephens had cleared an extensive background check.

In interviews, some of Godwin's relatives forgave his killer.

"I forgive him because we are all sinners," Robby Miller, Godwin's son, said in an interview with CNN.

Others were less sympathetic.

"All I can say is that I wish he had gone down in a hail of 100 bullets," Godwin's daughter, Brenda Haymon, told CNN. "I wish it had gone down like that instead of him shooting himself."

Related News:
Tags: Facebook murder
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top