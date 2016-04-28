Soccer-Troublesome Gladbach stand between Bayern and another title

VnExpress International
By Reuters   April 28, 2016 | 08:06 pm GMT+7
Bayern Munich will have to overcome the team that has caused them more trouble than any other in the last two seasons as they attempt to wrap up their fourth successive Bundesliga title on Saturday.

Bayern's dominance of German football is almost total except when it comes to facing Saturday's opponents Borussia Moenchengladbach, who they have failed to defeat in their last three meetings.

Last season the Foals drew 0-0 at home and then beat them 2-0 away. Gladbach followed that up by becoming the first team to beat them in the league this term, winning 3-1 after coach Andre Schubert gave a tactical masterclass to his opposite number Pep Guardiola.

Schubert surprised the Bavarians by starting with a three-man defence, then repeatedly switched his formation and was rewarded when his side scored three times in a dramatic 15-minute spell in the second half.

He is hoping to pull off another surprise at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, where Bayern are looking to clinch the title with two games to spare.

"We must not make ourselves out to be less than we are," said Schubert, whose side are fifth and still battling for a top four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.

"Munich should and must have respect for us. We want to go there and make our opponents run.

"We are working on a plan which will allow us to go to Munich and play to our own offensive qualities," he added.

The match will be Guardiola's 100th Bundesliga match as coach since he took over at Bayern at the start of the 2013/14 season.

In his third and final season at the club, the Spaniard is cutting it fine compared with 2014 and 2015. Two years ago Bayern won the title with seven games to spare, while last season they did so with four games left.

Bayern, with 81 points from 31 games, need a win to take the title without depending on the result of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who are seven points behind.

They can also wrap up the title if Dortmund lose at home to VfL Wolfsburg, or if both games are drawn. However, Bayern will want to take a rare chance to celebrate the title at their own stadium.

Bayern have not clinched the Bundesliga in a home game since 2000. Their eight titles since then have either been won in an away matches or "on the sofa", when they were not playing but wrapped it up thanks to a result in another match.

