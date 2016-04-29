VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Soccer-Liverpool must pay Burnley up to 8 mln pounds for Ings - tribunal

By Reuters   April 29, 2016 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
Soccer-Liverpool must pay Burnley up to 8 mln pounds for Ings - tribunal
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp at the end of the match Reuters / Albert Gea

Liverpool have been told by a tribunal to pay Championship (second-tier) leaders Burnley up to eight million pounds ($11.7 million) for striker Danny Ings.

Ings, who has missed most of the season with a cruciate ligament injury, left Burnley when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Burnley were entitled to compensation for his development as the England international is below the age of 24, and the matter went to a tribunal after both clubs were unable to agree terms.

The tribunal ruled that Liverpool should pay Burnley an initial 6.5 million pounds, plus 1.5 million pounds in add-ons. Burnley will also get 20 percent of any profit Liverpool make if they sell the striker.

The ruling by the Professional Football Compensation Committee eclipsed the fee that Chelsea paid Manchester City when Daniel Sturridge switched clubs in 2009, which was also decided by a tribunal.

The BBC reported at the time that Sturridge cost Chelsea an initial 3.5 million pounds.

"We acknowledge and accept the tribunal's decision," Burnley Chief Executive David Baldwin said. "We feel we must reiterate this is an unprecedented record payment for training compensation and not a transfer fee.

"As the initial fee decided by the committee represents almost double the previous record for a tribunal, this fully justifies our decision to press ahead with what we felt was a fair reflection of the part Burnley Football Club played in Danny's development."

Liverpool said they respected the outcome.

"We are pleased for Danny Ings, in particular, that this chapter is now complete and he can look forward to a long and successful career at Liverpool," the club said in a statement.

($1 = 0.6831 pounds)

Tags: Soccer Liverpool Championship
 
Read more
Soccer-Leicester draw at Man United to move to brink of title

Soccer-Leicester draw at Man United to move to brink of title

Soccer-Deeney double seals Watford comeback against Villa

Soccer-Deeney double seals Watford comeback against Villa

Soccer-Bayern made to wait for Bundesliga title after Gladbach draw

Soccer-Bayern made to wait for Bundesliga title after Gladbach draw

Ranieri to get 5 mln pound bonus if Leicester win title

Ranieri to get 5 mln pound bonus if Leicester win title

Villarreal deliver late sucker-punch to Liverpool

Villarreal deliver late sucker-punch to Liverpool

Inter Milan in talks with potential investors including Suning -China Daily

Inter Milan in talks with potential investors including Suning -China Daily

Soccer-Troublesome Gladbach stand between Bayern and another title

Soccer-Troublesome Gladbach stand between Bayern and another title

Saul stunner gives Atletico advantage over Bayern

Saul stunner gives Atletico advantage over Bayern

 
go to top