Russian Football Union will probably be fined after Marseille clashes

By Reuters/Jason Bush   June 12, 2016 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - Marseille, France 11/6/16 Police disperse revellers at the old port of Marseille after the England v Russia - Group B match. Photo by Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The Russian Football Union will probably by fined by UEFA for the behaviour of Russian fans in Marseille, Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Sunday, R-Sport news agency reported.

"We will have a fine from UEFA, so I understand. We behaved incorrectly," Mutko said, adding that Russian officials will investigate what happened and there were "many nuances".

His comments follow violent scenes at a Euro 2016 game between England and Russia on Saturday evening. 

Tags: Euro 2016 hooligan
