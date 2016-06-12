Russian Football Union will probably be fined after Marseille clashes

Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - Marseille, France 11/6/16 Police disperse revellers at the old port of Marseille after the England v Russia - Group B match. Photo by Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

"We will have a fine from UEFA, so I understand. We behaved incorrectly," Mutko said, adding that Russian officials will investigate what happened and there were "many nuances".

His comments follow violent scenes at a Euro 2016 game between England and Russia on Saturday evening.