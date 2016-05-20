VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Local favourite Monfils pulls out of French Open

By Reuters/Shravanth Vijayakumar   May 20, 2016 | 03:44 pm GMT+7

World number 14 Gael Monfils has withdrawn from the French Open with a viral infection, the grand slam organisers said on Friday.

"@Gael_Monfils withdraws from #RG16 because of a bad virus. Get well soon and see you for #RG17 Gael," they said in the official French Open Twitter feed.

The 29-year-old Frenchman joins world number three Roger Federer, who pulled out of the year's second grand slam on Thursday citing a lack of fitness.

Monfils, who reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open this year, has had a mixed tour so far, having not getting past the second round in the Madrid and Italian Open this month, but reached the final of the Monaco Open in April.

Monfils has never gone past the semi-finals of the French Open and was knocked out in the fourth round by Federer last year.

Tags: French Open Roland Garros Gael Monfils pull out
 
Read more
Mourinho signs three-year deal with Manchester United

Mourinho signs three-year deal with Manchester United

Golf-Westwood keen to build on Masters showing in Ryder Cup year

Golf-Westwood keen to build on Masters showing in Ryder Cup year

FA Cup not enough for Van Gaal as United seek spark

FA Cup not enough for Van Gaal as United seek spark

Man Utd shares waver in Frankfurt as Mourinho hire expected

Man Utd shares waver in Frankfurt as Mourinho hire expected

English champions Leicester visit Thai king's palace

English champions Leicester visit Thai king's palace

Nicaraguan ex-FIFA official pleads not guilty in U.S. bribery case

Nicaraguan ex-FIFA official pleads not guilty in U.S. bribery case

Defoe disappointed to miss out on England's Euro squad

Defoe disappointed to miss out on England's Euro squad

Next generation ready to break out of the shadows

Next generation ready to break out of the shadows

 
go to top