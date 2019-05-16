VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

China all but confirmed as 2023 Asian Cup hosts after Korea withdraw

By Reuters   May 16, 2019 | 08:46 am GMT+7
China all but confirmed as 2023 Asian Cup hosts after Korea withdraw
Staging the 2023 Asian Cup would help prepare China for a World Cup. Photo by Reuters/File

China was all but confirmed as host nation of the next Asian Cup tournament in 2023 after the only other bidders South Korea withdrew from the process.

The Korean Football association (KFA) notified the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) of their intention to withdraw in a letter on Wednesday, paving the way for China to host the tournament for the second time.

The world's most populous nation last hosted the continental championship in 2004, when they lost the final 3-1 to Japan in Beijing.

"We need to make a choice between the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and the Women's World Cup," KFA secretary general Chun Hanjin said in a statement on the organisation's website.

"We decided to focus on the women's World Cup strategically.

"In case of the women's World Cup, FIFA and the government will actively support the joint hosting of the two Koreas."

The KFA in March announced a joint bid with North Korea to host the 2023 women's World Cup. Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa have also expressed interest.

The AFC are scheduled to announce the 2023 Asian Cup hosts on June 4.

Qatar, the hosts of the next World Cup in 2022, won their first Asian Cup title earlier this year with a 3-1 victory over Japan in the United Arab Emirates.

Related News:
Tags: 2023 Asian Cup China Asian football
 
Read more
F1 boss promises 'exciting' Hanoi street race in 2020

F1 boss promises 'exciting' Hanoi street race in 2020

Asian football chief's new term triggers complaints from campaigners

Asian football chief's new term triggers complaints from campaigners

New F1 grand prix can tap into Vietnam 'passion' for racing: Todt

New F1 grand prix can tap into Vietnam 'passion' for racing: Todt

'If Trump, Kim can meet' then FIFA can have 48-team 2022 World Cup

'If Trump, Kim can meet' then FIFA can have 48-team 2022 World Cup

Thailand's 14-year-old shooting prodigy aims for World Cup gold

Thailand's 14-year-old shooting prodigy aims for World Cup gold

Qatar Asian Cup victory to 'deepen' Gulf tensions: analysts

Qatar Asian Cup victory to 'deepen' Gulf tensions: analysts

Gulf tensions boil over at Asian Cup as Qatar oust UAE

Gulf tensions boil over at Asian Cup as Qatar oust UAE

 
go to top