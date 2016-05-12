Chelsea's Hazard back to his best, says Hiddink

The Belgium international, who was named PFA Player of the Year last season, has struggled for much of the current campaign, scoring his first league goal against Bournemouth last month.

Since that strike, Hazard has racked up four goals in his last four league games, including the sumptuous curler that secured a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on May 2 and ensured that Leicester City won their first top-flight title.

"Hazard was terrific and has been growing in fitness for some weeks," Hiddink told British media. "It's good to see. He had to suffer a lot with injuries this year but I'm very happy he's back."

The draw at Anfield was overshadowed for Chelsea fans by concerns over the future of the club's 35-year-old skipper John Terry, who was missing due to a suspension and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Fans held aloft banners calling for Terry to stay, and Hiddink revealed that the club had made contact with the skipper, although he did not reveal the nature of the discussions.

"Let's wait (and see) what happens," the Dutchman added.

"There was contact (between Terry and the club) but because I was focused on the game, I have not heard the results of that.

"Hopefully both are wise parties. We will see regarding his near future, let's hope for the best."