Sports

Alonso cleared to race in Chinese Grand Prix

April 15, 2016 | 03:38 pm GMT+7
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso has been cleared to race in Sunday's Formula One Chinese Grand Prix after undergoing further medical tests at the Shanghai circuit following the opening practice session on Friday.

"As a result of a medical examination undertaken following free practice one, the FIA F1 medical delegate, Prof. Jean-Charles Piette, and the chief medical officer of the Chinese Grand Prix, Prof. Shiyi Chen, have ruled that Fernando Alonso is fit to take part in all remaining sessions," the sport's governing International Automobile Federation said.

However, the Spaniard will have to stop his car immediately in case of any abnormal symptoms, the FIA added.

Alonso sat out the last race in Bahrain after failing a medical following an horrific accident in the March 20 season-opener in Melbourne that left him with fractured ribs and the risk of a collapsed lung.

