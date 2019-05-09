VnExpress International
US, Japan, India and Philippines challenge Beijing with naval drills in South China Sea

By Reuters   May 9, 2019 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell and the Royal Navy Type 23 ‘Duke’ Class guided-missile frigate HMS Argyll maneuver during a divisional tactics exercise in the South China Sea, January 15, 2019. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Harris/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

A U.S. guided missile destroyer conducted drills with a Japanese aircraft carrier, two Indian naval ships and a Philippine patrol vessel in the waterway claimed by China.

While similar exercises have been held in the South China Sea in the past, the combined display by four countries represents a fresh challenge to Beijing as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

"Professional engagements with our allies, partners and friends in the region are opportunities to build upon our existing, strong relationships," Commander Andrew J. Klug, the captain of the U.S. destroyer, the USS William P. Lawrence, said in a statement.

Japan sent one of its two big aircraft carriers, the Izumo, while India deployed a destroyer, the INS Kolkata, and a tanker, the INS Shakti.

The week of joint drills, which ended Wednesday, comes after two other U.S. warships sailed near islands in the region claimed by China on Monday, prompting a protest from Beijing, which said the action infringed its sovereignty.

The U.S. Navy says it conducts such freedom of navigation operations in international waters around the world, even in seas claimed by its allies, without political considerations.

China claims almost all of the strategic South China Sea with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan pushing competing claims to parts of the maritime region. Vietnam, which calls the waters the East Sea, has repeatedly asserted its sovereignty over the waters.

The United States, Japan and India do not have any territorial claims there.

In a separate challenge to Beijing in Asian waters, the USS William P. Lawrence and another U.S. destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait in April separating Taiwan, which Beijing views as a rogue province, from the Chinese mainland.

