VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Somali Islamist militants attack hotel in Mogadishu, kill at least 15

By Reuters/ Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar   June 26, 2016 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Somali Islamist militants attack hotel in Mogadishu, kill at least 15
An injured man walks from the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside Nasahablood hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 25, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Feisal Oma

Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group launched a suicide bomb attack on a hotel in the centre of Mogadishu on Saturday before fighters stormed inside, police and the militant group said.

Police said at least 15 people had died, including guards at the site, civilians and militants. Others were wounded.

Gunfire had echoed round the seaside capital after the blast and ambulances raced to the scene. Police later said fighting had ended but they were searching the site for militants.

"We attacked the hotel which was frequented by the apostate government members," al Shabaab military operations spokesman Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab told Reuters. He said at least 20 guards and civilians were killed.

Al Shabaab, which frequently carries out attacks in the capital in its bid to topple the Western-backed government, often gives casualty numbers that are higher than figures announced by officials.

Police said the initial blast was caused by a suicide bomber before fighters stormed into the Nasahablood hotel, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire. Officers said some people had managed to escape through the rear of the building.

"The operation has now ended but we are still combing the building for any possible militants who are hiding," Major Ali Mohamed, a police officer, told Reuters.

The United States and other Western countries have been among the biggest donors to the government in Mogadishu as it slowly rebuilds after years of conflict and prepares for parliamentary and presidential elections later this year.

"We strongly condemn this attack," a U.S. State Department official said in a statement. "We remain committed to Somalia's security and stability, and are proud to stand side-by-side with Somalia in the fight against terrorism."

The vote planned for August will be by limited franchise rather than one-person-one-vote, which officials and diplomats say would be too difficult while still fighting an insurgency.

Muslims in Somalia and around the world are observing Ramadan. In previous years, al Shabaab has often intensified attacks during the fasting month, frequently picking targets where people gather just before or after breaking the fast. 

Tags: Somali IS
Read more
Goldman sees post-Brexit UK recession; cuts EU, U.S. growth views

Goldman sees post-Brexit UK recession; cuts EU, U.S. growth views

Singapore Airlines flight returns to Changi, catches fire, no casualties

Singapore Airlines flight returns to Changi, catches fire, no casualties

Scotland welcome to join EU, Merkel ally says

Scotland welcome to join EU, Merkel ally says

UK opposition leader sacks foreign policy chief, deepens divisions

UK opposition leader sacks foreign policy chief, deepens divisions

Merkel sees no need to rush Britain into quick EU divorce

Merkel sees no need to rush Britain into quick EU divorce

Brexit talks must be quick, City of London at risk of losing

Brexit talks must be quick, City of London at risk of losing "EU passport"

Two killed, 100 homes destroyed by fast-moving California wildfire

Two killed, 100 homes destroyed by fast-moving California wildfire

China says has stopped communication mechanism with Taiwan

China says has stopped communication mechanism with Taiwan

 
go to top