VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Philippine troops kill 54 Islamist militants in the south

By Reuters   May 30, 2016 | 06:47 pm GMT+7
Philippine troops kill 54 Islamist militants in the south
Philippine Navy (PN) personnel stand at attention as PN's first Strategic Sealift Vessel (SSV) Tarlac docks during the ceremonial arrival at Pier 13 of Manila South Harbour, Philippines May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Philippine security forces killed 54 Islamist militants linked to the Jemaah Islamiah group in a week-long air and ground offensive in the country's south, an army spokesman said on Monday.

The fighting took place near the stronghold of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which signed a peace deal with the government in 2014 to end 45 years of conflict that killed 120,000 people and stunted growth in the resource-rich areas.

Major Filemon Tan said two soldiers were killed and nine wounded after air force planes dropped bombs on the militants' positions and ground troops pounded them with artillery fire, in the town of Butig in Lanao del Sur, from Tuesday.

"The artillery fire did more damage than the bombs," Tan added. "Our troops saw the enemies fall and, based on estimates, we killed 54. They beheaded two sawmill workers and toppled a ppwer line in the area."

The fighting has displaced about 2,000 people from five villages in Butig, regional officials said.

About a decade ago, the MILF had expelled Jemaah Islamiah members from the area in preparation for peace talks brokered by Malaysia, and avoid getting a "terrorist" tag from the U.S. State Department.

The military said Jemaah Islamiah-linked militants returned to the area when a law to grant autonomy to Muslim areas, under the government deal with the MILF, failed to pass in Congress.

President-elect Rodrigo Duterte has promised to pursue peace with Muslim rebels, proposing a new federal scheme to grant more political and economic powers to Muslim-dominated areas in the south.

Tags: Islamist militant Jemaah Islamiah Moro Islamic Liberation Front Philippine security force
 
Read more
Former Zurich Insurance boss Martin Senn kills himself

Former Zurich Insurance boss Martin Senn kills himself

Bangladesh panel finds possible insider role in c.bank cyber theft

Bangladesh panel finds possible insider role in c.bank cyber theft

China protests to Indonesia over seizure of fishing vessel

China protests to Indonesia over seizure of fishing vessel

Japan puts military on alert for possible North Korea missile launch

Japan puts military on alert for possible North Korea missile launch

New photo of Japanese hostage appears with message pleading for help

New photo of Japanese hostage appears with message pleading for help

China fixes yuan at over five-year low against dollar

China fixes yuan at over five-year low against dollar

Chinese detergent maker apologizes for

Chinese detergent maker apologizes for "racist" TV ad

Bonnie downgraded as it swirls ups the South Carolina coast

Bonnie downgraded as it swirls ups the South Carolina coast

 
go to top