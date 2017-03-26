VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Ohio nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 14 wounded, police say

By Reuters   March 26, 2017 | 05:44 pm GMT+7
Ohio nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 14 wounded, police say
Police cars are seen parked outside the scene of a shooting at the Cameo Nightlife club in Cincinatti, Ohio, U.S. March 26, 2017. Photo by Cincinatti Police/Handout via Reuters

'Just a lot of chaos when the shots went off.'

Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, and police said they believed at least two shooters may have been involved.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. when hundreds of people were reported at the Cameo Nightlife club, which the Cincinnati Police Department said has had "multiple problems" in the past.

"At this point it's unclear exactly what instigated the shooting," Captain Kimberly Williams said at a televised briefing. "We believe that there were at least a couple of shooters involved."

"Just a lot of chaos when the shots went off," Williams added.

The suspects were at large and police do not have good descriptions of them, in part because witnesses were reluctant to cooperate, Williams told WCPO.

Several of the victims had life-threatening injuries, WLWT-TV reported on its website, quoting Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate, who said hundreds of people were in the nightclub at the time of shooting.

Authorities have said nothing yet about a possible motive for the shooting, which comes less than a year after a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center admitted eight people early Sunday, a spokeswoman told ABC News, but she did not say specifically whether the patients were connected to the nightclub shooting. A representative of the hospital could not be reached immediately for comment.

Cameo Nightlife's Facebook page says it features "College Friday's" for students 18 and older and "Saturday's 21+ grown and sexy night." 

Related News:
Tags: shooting US crime Ohio
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top