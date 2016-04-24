Obama says he hopes he has persuaded British voters not to leave EU

U.S. President Barack Obama plays golf with British Prime Minister David Cameron at The Grove golf course in Watford, England April 23, 2016.REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

"My hope is, is that this is something that would have some influence on how voters think," he told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

"For ordinary voters I thought it would be relevant to hear what the president of the United States, who loves the British people and cares deeply about this relationship, has to say about it."