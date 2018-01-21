VnExpress International
North Korean delegation arrives in South Korea for Olympics prep

By Reuters   January 21, 2018 | 09:26 am GMT+7
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach poses with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the NOC of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, January 20, 2018. Photo by Reuters

North Korea will send 22 athletes to the Winter Games.

North Korean logistics officials arrived in South Korea on Sunday after a previous cancellation briefly cast doubts on the North's participation in next month's Winter Olympics.

South Korean broadcaster YTN reported the delegation had arrived in Seoul early Sunday under a heavy police presence, then boarded a train to Pyeongchang, where the Olympics will be held from February 9-25.

The seven-member North Korean delegation had originally been scheduled to visit on Saturday to check venues for performances by an art troupe during the Olympics, but cancelled just before the visit with no explanation.

Officials from both Korea's used a cross-border hotline to reschedule the visit.

The preparations are part of the North's participation in the games, an apparent diplomatic breakthrough after months of high tension over the North's nuclear and missile programme.

North Korea will send 22 athletes to the Winter Games in the neighbouring South next month and compete in three sports and five disciplines, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Saturday.

