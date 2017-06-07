VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Myanmar military plane carrying 116 missing: army chief, airport source

By AFP   June 7, 2017 | 07:11 pm GMT+7

'We think it was a technical failure. Weather is fine there.'

A Myanmar military plane carrying 116 people went missing on Wednesday between the southern city of Myeik and Yangon, according to the office of the army chief and an airport source.

"Communication was lost suddenly at about 1:35 p.m. (07:05 GMT) when it reached about 20 miles west of Dawei town," the commander-in-chief's office said in a statement.

Ships and planes have been scrambled to search for the plane, which was flying over the Andaman Sea when it went missing, the statement added.

An airport source said the plane was carrying 105 pasengers and 11 crew when it took off.

The passengers were believed to mainly be family members of military men based in the coastal region.

"We think it was a technical failure. Weather is fine there," the source told AFP, asking not to be named, adding there was no news of the plane so far.

Related News:
Tags: Myanmar aviation military
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top