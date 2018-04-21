VnExpress International
Japan not satisfied with N Korea pledge, will continue pressure: defense chief

By AFP   April 21, 2018 | 09:31 am GMT+7
Female Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers gather after paying their respects before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, April 15, 2018. Photo by AFP/Ed Jones

'North Korea did not mention abandonment of short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles.'

Japan is not satisfied with North Korea's pledge to halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches, its defense minister said on Saturday, warning that Tokyo will continue to put maximum pressure on Pyongyang.

"We can't be satisfied," Itsunori Onodera told reporters in Washington, saying North Korea did not mention "abandonment of short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles."

He added that Japan will not change its policy of putting pressure on Pyongyang for the "ultimate abandonment of weapons of mass destruction, nuclear arms and missiles."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Saturday that his country would halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches, a move welcomed by U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea.

Pyongyang's declaration, long sought by Washington, comes less than a week before Kim meets South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a summit, ahead of a much-anticipated encounter with Trump himself.

