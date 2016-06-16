IT worker at Panama Papers firm detained in Geneva, Le Temps reports

A spokesman for the Geneva prosecutor's office confirmed to Reuters that it had opened an investigation following a criminal complaint by the law firm, Mossack Fonseca, but declined to comment further.

Panama-based Mossack Fonseca, which specialises in setting up offshore companies, has denied wrongdoing and said it was the victim of a data hack.

In a statement late on Wednesday, Mossack Fonseca said it had filed complaints in several places against people who might have been involved with breaching its data.

"We are confident that the authorities in each of these countries will carry out the corresponding processes transparently and effectively in every case," it said.

The paper said the suspect detained in Geneva had denied any wrongdoing but was accused of theft of data, unauthorized access and breach of trust following a complaint lodged by Mossack Fonseca.

The newspaper said there was no evidence the detained man was responsible for the massive Panama Papers data leak in April, which embarrassed several world leaders and shone a spotlight on the shadowy world of offshore companies.

The paper said the prosecutor had searched the company's office and seized computer equipment, and checks were underway to see if the detained man had stolen data and, if so, how much and when.

The prosecutor's spokesman declined to comment on that information.

The Geneva prosecutor's office began a criminal inquiry in early April, shortly after the leaks that revealed many offshore companies set up by lawyers and institutions in the Swiss financial center.

