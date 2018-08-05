VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.0 quake off Lombok island

By Reuters   August 5, 2018 | 10:24 pm GMT+7
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.0 quake off Lombok island
Indonesian and foreign climbers are seen after walking down from Rinjani Mountain at Sembalun village in Lombok Timur, Indonesia, July 29, 2018. Photo by Reuters

Other witnesses said the quake got stronger over several seconds and rattled windows and doors in their frames.

Indonesia’s resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a magnitude 7 earthquake on Sunday, prompting a tsunami warning and panic among holidaymakers and residents.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 15km off the north coast of Lombok, comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hotels and restaurants.

“All the hotel guests were running so I did too. People filled the streets,” said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist.

“A lot of officials were urging people not to panic.”

Other witnesses said the quake got stronger over several seconds and rattled windows and doors in their frames.

Related News:
Tags: Indonesia earthquake tsunami Lombok island Bali
 
Read more
Venezuela's Maduro says drone blast was bid to kill him, blames Colombia

Venezuela's Maduro says drone blast was bid to kill him, blames Colombia

Up to 20 feared dead in Swiss Alps plane crash

Up to 20 feared dead in Swiss Alps plane crash

Seventh person dies as northern California wildfires spread

Seventh person dies as northern California wildfires spread

Russian helicopter crash in northern Siberia kills 18: ministry

Russian helicopter crash in northern Siberia kills 18: ministry

Still a way to go on N Korea: Pompeo

Still a way to go on N Korea: Pompeo

White House slams 'weak' Chinese tariff threat, 'lousy' economy

White House slams 'weak' Chinese tariff threat, 'lousy' economy

China loses spot as world's No.2 stock market: Bloomberg

China loses spot as world's No.2 stock market: Bloomberg

 
go to top