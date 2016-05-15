VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

German police find pig's head outside Merkel's constituency office

By Reuters   May 15, 2016 | 08:14 am GMT+7
German police find pig's head outside Merkel's constituency office
German Chancellor Angela Merkel tours the Europa Experience exhibition in the European House in Berlin, Germany, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler

Police found a pig's head bearing a written insult against German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the entrance to her constituency office in the northeastern town of Stralsund on Saturday, state police said.

Police declined to provide further details about the insult when contacted by Reuters, saying an investigation had been launched.

Merkel's popularity has waned due to her liberal migrant policy. More than a million migrants arrived in Germany last year, many of them fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa, and concerns about how Europe's largest economy will be able to integrate them are now rife.

An INSA poll published on Wednesday showed that almost half of Germans did not want her to stay in office for a fourth term after an election next year.

Tags: Germany Angela Merkel
 
Read more
Hyundai raids Bentley to turbo-charge Genesis luxury drive

Hyundai raids Bentley to turbo-charge Genesis luxury drive

Beijing blasts Pentagon report on Chinese military as damaging trust

Beijing blasts Pentagon report on Chinese military as damaging trust

Trump has a history of questionable behavior with women -NY Times

Trump has a history of questionable behavior with women -NY Times

Brexit leader Johnson says EU on same doomed path as Hitler

Brexit leader Johnson says EU on same doomed path as Hitler

German government plans to spend 93.6 bln euros on refugees by end 2020: Spiegel

German government plans to spend 93.6 bln euros on refugees by end 2020: Spiegel

China hopes U.S., Vietnam ties benefit regional peace

China hopes U.S., Vietnam ties benefit regional peace

Trump taps climate change skeptic as energy adviser, pushes back on taxes

Trump taps climate change skeptic as energy adviser, pushes back on taxes

China complains to WTO that U.S. fails to implement tariff ruling

China complains to WTO that U.S. fails to implement tariff ruling

 
go to top