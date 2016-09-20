'Game of Thrones' wins leading 12 Emmys

The cast of HBO's "Game of Thrones" pose backstage with their award for Oustanding Drama Series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Fantasy drama series "Game of Thrones" and comedy "Veep" proved repeat winners for cable giant HBO at the Emmy awards on Sunday, but newcomers and actors of color also made their mark in a ceremony where election-year politics played large.

Fan favorite "Game of Thrones," went into Sunday's show with a leading 23 nominations and won a total of 12 Emmys, including for best drama series, directing and writing. It beat off a challenge from USA network's "Mr. Robot," as well as Netflix's dark Washington D.C. drama "House of Cards."

"We're standing up here because George Martin created the world that we all live and play in," said co-creator Dan Weiss.

True crime was also a big winner.

"The People v. O.J. Simpson," FX's 10-hour dramatization of the former football player's 1995 double murder trial and sensational acquittal won nine Emmys, including for best limited series and for actors Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance and Sterling K. Brown.

Sarah Paulson accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Mike Blake

Paulson, who played losing Los Angeles trial prosecutor Marcia Clark in the show, brought Clark along with her to the Emmys.

"The more I learned about the real Marcia Clark... the more I had to recognize that I along with the rest of the world had been superficial and careless in my judgment," said Paulson, accepting her first Emmy.

Host Jimmy Kimmel opened Sunday's show with a string of jokes about Republican presidential contender and former "Celebrity Apprentice" star Donald Trump.

"If Donald Trump gets elected and he builds that wall, the first person we are throwing over it is Mark Burnett," quipped Kimmel, addressing Burnett, the British producer who created "Celebrity Apprentice."

"Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth straight Emmy for her role in the satirical White House comedy in which she plays a graspingly ambitious and inept president battling to stay in power.

Executive Producer David Mandel accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "Veep" along with the cast and crew at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Mike Blake

Louis-Dreyfus apologized for what she called "the current political climate," seven weeks before the presidential election.

"I think that 'Veep' has torn down the wall between comedy and politics. Our show started out as a political satire but it now feels like a sobering documentary," she quipped, in an oblique reference to the presidential campaign.

Actor Rami Malek poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for USA Network's "Mr. Robot" at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Diversity rules

Sunday's Emmys were notable for having a record 21 nominees of color, in contrast to this year's all-white Oscars acting lineup.

Several took home Emmys, many for the first time. Along "O.J. Simpson" winners Brown and Vance, Egyptian-American Rami Malek beat veterans Kevin Spacey and Liev Schreiber to scoop his first Emmy for playing a socially inept computer hacker in "Mr. Robot."

"Oh my god. Please tell me you are seeing this too," said a stunned Malek, 35.

Aziz Ansari (L) and Alan Yang accept the award for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series for "Master of None" at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Mike Blake

Indian-American Aziz Ansari shared a writing Emmy with Asian-American Alan Yang for their comedy series "Master of None," while black actress Regina King won for her role in "American Crime" and African-American comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele were honored for their sketch series "Key & Peele."

Actress Tatiana Maslany holds her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Orphan Black" as she mingles at the Governors Ball after the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Other Emmy newcomers included Canadian Tatiana Maslany, a surprise best drama actress winner who beat out presumed front runner Robin Wright for playing a woman with multiple cloned personalities in "Orphan Black."

Elsewhere, Jeffrey Tambor won best comedy actor for a second time for his role as a father who transitions to a woman in Amazon's ground-breaking "Transparent."

John Oliver holds his award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" at the Governors Ball after the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

"Saturday Night Live" comedian Kate McKinnon, who plays Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, won supporting comedy actress, and John Oliver's biting "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" won the Emmy for variety talk series.

